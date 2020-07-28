Khammam: Social worker A Srinivas Rao shifted to Hyderabad

Khammam: Finally, social worker Annam Srinivas Rao, the frontline warrior, and his wife were shifted to Mamatha Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Annam Srinivas Rao, who did good service with support to the government officers burned the bodies of 30 Covid-19 patients, was tested corona positive and joined Maddulapalli quarantine centre run by the health department last Friday.



He noticed that the quarantine is running in the worst condition without sanitation, no proper treatment, none to clean trash, no drinking water and all rooms were dirty. He also noticed no water in lavatories and no nutritious food supplied to patients. He informed the District Collector and health officers by phone. Later following the officers' instructions, he went under home quarantined on Monday.

The news was spread in social media and newspapers on the poor maintenance of quarantine centre on Tuesday. District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar came across the news and immediately called Annam Srinivas Rao and enquired his health condition. He ordered the health officials to arrange special ambulance for shifting Srinivas Rao and his family for better treatment to Hyderabad. And the result is, Srinivas Rao and his family were shifted in a special ambulance to Mamatha Hospital at Hyderabad.

Social worker Annam Srinvas Rao conveyed special thanks to District Minister P Ajay Kumar, District Collector RV Karnan and District Medical and Health Officer D Malathi and media people for taking special interest in his health and in providing good service.