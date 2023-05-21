Khammam: Utilise chance of regularising properties on government lands said Collector V.P Gautham

Khammam : District Collector V.P Gautham said that those who have constructed properties on the government lands should take advantage of the regularisation process undertaken by the government through GO 58 and 59.

On Saturday, the Collector toured Jalagam Nagar, Jawahar Nagar and Thalakapudi Colonies in Satthupalli mandal and created awareness about the payment of demand among the GO58, 59 applicants.

He explained the benefits of regularisation. He told them that the government has provided a good opportunity and if they miss this opportunity they will lose.

He said that 1,361 applications have been approved in Kallur Division under GO 58, 59. The demand for payment of the government’s minimum land price has been made after the regularisation of these applicants.

They want to make the payments as per the demand and take advantage of this opportunity provided by the government. Those who have made payments will be sorted out. He said that with regularisation comes all rights.

He said bankers should provide loans for construction and other needs. Officials should visit the field and create awareness about demand payment. The concerned Thasildhar and Municipal Commissioner should jointly visit the field and pay special attention to demand collection.

The government has provided a good opportunity to those who are staying on government land unofficially and they want to take advantage of this opportunity and regularise it immediately.

He said that appropriate action will be taken against those who are squatting on the government lands without paying the demand.

During the Collector’s visit, Kallur RDO CH Suryanarayana, Sathupalli tehsildar Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner Sujatha, MPDO Subhashini, officers and others were present.