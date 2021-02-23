Khammam woman bags ‘Mrs India Photogenic’ title

KHAMMAM: A Khammam woman, Mohammed Farah, has emerged as the First Runner Up and 'Mrs India Photogenic' in 'VPR Mrs India 2021 Beauty Pageant Season 2' contest organised in Ahmedabad in Gujarat state on Sunday.

The finals of the event took place on Sunday for which around 912 women from across the country registered and of them 41 women were selected for the finals.

Farah was the only women from Telangana to participate in the contest. The auditions for the contest were conducted for a period of six months and they consisted of different assignments, talent round, traditional round and final round. 'Mrs India 2021' was organised in a traditional manner, Farah said here on

Monday.

Farah, a mother of two, expressing her happiness over the achievement said it had become possible with the support of her husband Mohammed Asif Iqbal,

family members and friends.

She is an MBA graduate serving as the secretary of Human Rights and Social Justice Mission and Women Empowerment in Khammam. She said she would make continuous efforts for the protection of women's rights and serve the society.