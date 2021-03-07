Khammam: YSR statue unveiled by YS Sharmila vandalized

Tension prevailed after unidentified assailants vandalized the statue of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Khammam. The statue was inaugurated by YS Sharmila at Sivaigudem of Raghunadhapalem mandal in 2013.

Following the incident, YSR supporters staged a protest demanding the arrest of the people indulged in the incident.

The incident garnered public attention in the wake of YS Sharmila's political entry in Telangana state. YSR supporters alleged that some people disgruntled over YS Sharmila launching the party in Telangana and damaged the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

A local leader in Khammam Pitta Ram Reddy demanded the arrest of the people else would launch a state-wide protest. He said that YSRCP would definitely hold a public meeting on April 9.