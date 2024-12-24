Live
Khanapur: Temples celebrate their anniversaries grandly
Khanapur: The anniversaries of Sri Sri Mahadeva Annapurna temple and Kalabhairava Swamy Temple were celebrated under the auspices of the temple committees here on Monday.
On the occasion, the temple’s chief priests, ChandiKala Bhairava Upasakas, Sri Vishnu Bhatla Kirti Raghava Sharma and a team of other priests performed Shanti Pathanam, Ganapati Puja, PunyahavaAnth, Rakshabandhan, temple purification, Abhishekam to Shiva and Parvathi, Patri Puja, Navagraha Kshetra Bala Yogini Sthan, Mahakali Mahalakshmi, Maha SaraswatiAmmavari Puja, Maha Chandi Yagam, KalabhairavaBhairaviHomam, Swarna Charaktika Bhairava Homam, PatragiraHomam and other pujas.
On this occasion, Kalabhairava Sharma from Vijayawada delivered a religious speech to the devotees. Later, a Maha Annadanam programme was organised under the auspices of the temple committee.
On the occasion, Congress, BJP and BRS leaders visited the temple separately and performed special pujas.