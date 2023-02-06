'Khelo Telangana, Jito Telangana' to encourage local talent: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that the "Kehlo Telangana, Jito Telangana' programme will be conducted from February 21 to 23.

Releasing the poster of the sports event here, Reddy said the programme was being organised following a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every Parliament constituency as part of the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav.

In the Secunderabad Parliament segment, the events will be held from February 21 to 23, for which, he asked young men and women from the constituency to register before February 10. Interested persons may contact 90148 60496, 91991 99696 to register, he said.

The main objective of the programme is to encourage and bring out sport talent at the grassroots level and to encourage them, Reddy said. He recalled that the Centre had allocated special funding in the Union Budget to encourage and promote sports.

As part of the sports event competitions will be held in cricket, kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball and athletics. Apart from youth in the constituency, competitions would also to be held for journalists and party members in the competitions.

Reddy said the three-day event will be an apolitical one. He said sportsmen and women from the country have been proving their mettle in international sports competitions. All such sportsmen and women are encouraged to provide special training. The collective efforts of the Centre and the States gave good results for the nation in the international sports arena.

He said the percentage of youth in population is more. However, "we are lagging behind in sports. This was the reason that the Centre is giving special focus on sports.

Telangana Olympic Association general secretary Jagadish Yadav said first the competitions would be held in the seven assembly segments in the constituency. Three teams standing first, second and third would be selected for the competitions at the constituency level. In all, 21 teams would compete at the constituency level, he said.

State BJP vice-president Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, secretary Dr Prakash Reddy, Hyderabad Central and Mahakali Secundrabad district president Gowtham Rao, vice-president SR Prem Raj, Telangana Junior Colleges Physical Directors' Association general secretary Lakshmaiah and others were present.