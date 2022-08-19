Kid falls into sewerage pit, dies

Narayanpet: In a tragic incident, a 3-year-old fell into a sewerage pit and died on Thursday in Nidjintha village of Maddur mandal in Narayanpet district.

With the loss of their beloved innocent boy, the parents and relatives and the villagers are blaming the gram panchayati authorities and the local public representatives for their utter negligence as they have failed to close the dirty water pit located in the middle of the SC Colony despite repeated complaints and representations.

According to the details given by the family members, Kashamma, wife of Goroni Mogulappa of Ekkamedu village of Maddur mandal, along with their 3 children had came to her parents' house for celebrating Moharram festival and they were planning to leave to their native place day after Saturday.

However, in the mean while Vishnu (3), the youngest of all the 3 children while playing had gone out near the sewerage pit located near their residence and fallen into it and died.

Initially, the parents searched their child since morning all in the village and were about to give a missing complaint, however, as they continued their search to their shock, the little kid was found drowned into the dirty sewerage pit.

With this, the parents, relatives and the villagers all expressed their grief. The boy's mother was weeping inconsolably and blamed it on the village authorities for the loss of her little innocent child and demanded justice.

The villagers also demanded that the Nidjintha gram panchayat officials were deaf to their request to close the pit. In fact earlier last year also an old man had fallen into the pit and lost his life.

Despite repeated deaths, the village authorities are behaving indifferent. In fact, under the Palle Pragathi program, the pit has to be closed, however due to lack of supervision by the mandal level authorities, the village representatives are least bothered to take up any kind of sanitary and cleanliness programmes, because of which the villagers are not just losing their lives by falling into the pit, but at the same time the sewerage water is home for breeding deadly mosquitoes that is causing various viral infections like dengue, malaria to the residents of SC colony in Nidjinta. The villagers are demanding the district collector to take note of the issue and take strict action against those who are neglecting in clearing the sewerage pit in the village.