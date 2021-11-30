Killer in Ramagundam murder case inspired by detective movie

The killer in the murder of the mee-seva operator has been inspired by detective movie. The accused killed operator Kampelli Shankar and severed the body into seven parts and dumped them at different places later.



The police found out that the extra marital affair between the accused and Shankar's wife resulted in the murder.

The case details were revealed by the Commisoner of Police Chandrasekhar Reddy. Kampelli Shankar, a native of NTPC Kazipally was married to Hemalatha and has two daughters and a son. Hemalatha who is working as a staff nurse befriended Raju and developed extra marital affair with him.

The two decided to get rid of Shankar in order to continue their relationship. On Friday, Raju invited Shankar for a drink who asked that accused to stay away from his wife. A quarrel broke out between the two following which Raju hit him with the liquor bottles. He later dumped his body parts at various places.

Raju was caught by the police while he was trying to flee to Karimnagar.