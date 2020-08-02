Kirana shops to remain closed after 2 pm in Suryapet till Aug 31

Kirana shops in Suryapet will be remained shut after 2 pm till Aug 31 in the view of a surge in the coronavirus cases in the district. All the Kirana merchants held a meeting on Sunday and decided to shut down the shops.

Bommidi Lakshmi Narayana, president of Kirana, general merchants association said that they have decided to close Kirana stores after 2 pm and keep shops open from 6 am to 2 pm. It will be implemented across the state from Monday onwards which will somehow help the check the spread of the virus, he said.

It is also learned that the association decided to impose fine if any shop found open after 2 pm.

Suryapet on Sunday registered 34 coronavirus positive cases while the total confirmed cases across the state stood at 1,891. Suryapet is one among the districts which is recording two-digit cases for the past few weeks. Earlier, the district reported massive cases and had become the second district after Hyderabad in the coronavirus positive cases.