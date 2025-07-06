Kirana store owner held for selling ganja chocolates

SHADNAGAR: Excise Department officers arrested a man who was illegally selling ganja chocolates in Nandigama mandal in Shadnagar constituency on Saturday.

Speaking to media person, district Prohibition and Excise officer Ujwala Reddy said one Pintu Singh from Bihar had been running a grocery store and hotel along the old National Highway in Nandigama and was selling ganja brought from Bihar. Acting on credible information, Excise CI T Shekhar carried out a raid at the grocery store on Friday night. During the raid, officials seized 9.130 kg ganja chocolates and 2kg f raw ganja, totaling 11 kilograms and 130 grams.

The estimated value of the seized items is around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Pintu Singh, who had been secretly selling marijuana, was taken into custody. His mobile phone was also seized. A case has been registered against him, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.