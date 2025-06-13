Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Kishan, Bandi offer condolences over plane crash
Highlights
Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay expressed condolences over the loss of life in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on...
Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay expressed condolences over the loss of life in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.Posting on social media handle X, Kishan Reddy said, “Distraught by the tragic crash of Air India’s London-bound flight after takeoff from Ahmedabad. My prayers are for the early recovery of those injured and all those affected by this devastating incident.”
Bandi Sanjay said that he was shocked by the horrific plane crash at Meghani in Ahmedabad.
“In moments like these, words fall short, but our collective hope remains strong for the safety and survival of those on board. My heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families,” he said.
Next Story