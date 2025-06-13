Kishan, Bandi offer condolences over plane crash

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay expressed condolences over the loss of life in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.Posting on social media handle X, Kishan Reddy said, “Distraught by the tragic crash of Air India’s London-bound flight after takeoff from Ahmedabad. My prayers are for the early recovery of those injured and all those affected by this devastating incident.”

Bandi Sanjay said that he was shocked by the horrific plane crash at Meghani in Ahmedabad.

“In moments like these, words fall short, but our collective hope remains strong for the safety and survival of those on board. My heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families,” he said.