Kishan exhorts youth to utilise opportunities being provided by Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called upon the youth to utilise the opportunities being provided by the Central government and become a part of the development of the country amid Amrit Kaal. He asked them to not forget their parents, who extended their cooperation to get the jobs by working hard day and night.

He was addressing a gathering after distributing appointment letters to the newly recruited Central government job holders at a Rozgar Mela held in the city. The Mela was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute appointment letters to 71,000 persons from across the country through virtual mode. Reddy took part in the event at Secunderabad-based Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology and distributed the appointment letters personally.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the PM had set up a goal of providing 10 lakh jobs in the next ten months and added that he had already filled up 3.6 lakh jobs so far. He said Modi was not only holding the Rozgar Melas every month, but also taking part in it while noting that the PM has taken the decision to fill up all the vacant Central government jobs after observing the vacancies.

Targeting the BRS government, he alleged that the rulers of the State were delaying the process of the recruitment by filing cases and cited the delay in the recruitment of the recent TSPSC exams after the leak of the question papers of some exams. Reddy said Modi issued orders for the provision of jobs to all those, who have skills and added that the PM was personally addressing the job holders every month after distributing the appointment letters in the Rozagar melas.

Reddy also said the next 25 years were very important for them and added that the country had not moved forward so far due to various circumstances. “We are now providing all kinds of facilities. We are celebrating 75 years of Independence Day. Recently, India became the most populous country in the world. We are also a country with the largest number of young people. Hoisting the flag on the Red Fort, Modi said after the next 25 years, the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence Day and added that he was not aware of the fact as to who would become the Prime Minister then,” he said and hoped that the country will be placed in a position of Vishwaguru (the teacher of the world).

He said PM Modi visited Bharat Biotech company in Hyderabad during the covid period and made efforts to bring the Covid vaccine. He said the cell phone, which started with one person when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, had now reached the rickshaw puller as well. He said when Modi took over as the Prime Minister, there were only two cell phone companies in India and added that they were now providing cell phones worth Rs.18,000 crore to the world.

He said Apple's phones were being manufactured in India by four companies. He recalled that in 2014, the Prime Minister participated in the election campaign on two major issues and added that the most important of the two issues was to fight against corruption. “The then rulers looted public money worth Rs 12 lakh crore. At that time, people of the country wished to see a corruption-free government in the country. Modi became the Prime Minister as the people wanted him to. Under Modi, Kashmir, ISI and terrorism have come down in the country.