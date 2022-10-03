Kishan miffed over IB sleuths in BJP office

Hyderabad: "Is tapping phones not enough?; how can you come into the party office? Should we send IB officers to Pragathi Bhavan...," these were the words of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was miffed with the presence of Intelligence personnel in the party office.

The minister was in the BJP office to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. While Reddy was about to leave, he found a few individuals greeting him. When he asked who they were and what they do, they told that they were from the Intelligence wing. Angry, he asked why they came to the party office. "Is phone tapping not enough that you have entered the party office? Shall we send the IB officers inside Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office of the Chief Minister, will you accept this? Don't come to the office again," quipped Reddy.

The Union minister asked the office in-charge to ensure the Intelligence sleuths do not enter the party office from now on. He told the in-charge that he would lose his job if the Intelligence officials enter the office.