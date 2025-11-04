Kishan Reddy blasts 'BRS-Congress-Majlis trio', calls for JH reclamation

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, as part of the ongoing electioneering for the Jubilee Hills by-poll, launched a spirited campaign with a bike rally on Monday. The rally commenced at Nagarjuna Community Hall in Srinagar Colony and concluded at Poorna Tiffin Center, passing through key localities including Yellareddy Guda, New Science Colony, RBI Quarters, Yusuf Guda Basti, Ganapathi Complex, IN Community Line, and Venkatagiri Ganesh Temple. The event drew enthusiastic support from BJP cadres and local residents.

Addressing the rally, Kishan Reddy appealed to voters to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by ensuring the election of BJP candidate Deepak Reddy with a resounding majority on November 11. He heavily criticised the BRS and Congress parties for decades of neglect in Jubilee Hills, citing overflowing drainages, unlit streets, and poor drinking water facilities as visible signs of their failure.

“Let KCR walk through Jubilee Hills and see the development he claims,” Reddy challenged, adding that despite the BJP never having won this seat since independence, the time for change has finally arrived. He accused both BRS and Congress of misleading the public with unfulfilled promises, including financial schemes for women, unemployed youth, and Dalit families.

Reddy also took aim at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that his leadership merely mirrors past deception and empty rhetoric. He questioned the fate of BC welfare funds and criticised Congress for offering little beyond free bus travel. He grouped the BRS, Congress, and Majlis together, labelling them as "family-run parties working for their own interests."

Highlighting alleged attacks on Hindu households by the Majlis party, Reddy urged voters to reject divisive politics and instead support the BJP’s development-focused agenda. He declared, “Let us teach these parties a lesson with our votes and pave the way for a new Jubilee Hills.”