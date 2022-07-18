Kishan Reddy briefs Amit Shah over floods in Telugu states, seeks assistance

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy reviewed the damage caused in two Telugu states due to Godavari floods and escalated to Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained the damage caused due to floods. Amit Shah directed the ministry to provide all kinds of assistance to the flood affected areas as soon as possible. 13 NDRF teams have already been dispatched to carry out necessary rescue and relief operations in Telangana.



It is learnt that although SDRF funds have been allocated to Telangana state, the Telangana state government has not yet provided the tender documents required to release the first tranche of funds. The Union Home Ministry said that the Center is ready to provide all necessary cooperation as soon as these documents are sent. Meanwhile, the first tranche of funds for the state of Andhra Pradesh has already been released from the NDRF. Amit Shah said that he is ready to make allocations for the second tranche of funds and release the funds as soon as the Andhra Pradesh government requests.



The Union Home Ministry has made it clear that it is ready to send central government teams to assess the damage as soon as the preliminary report from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states is received regarding the floods.



It is known that the catchment areas of Godavari have been completely submerged due to the rains since last week. Many areas in the two Telugu states were badly affected by the Godavari floods. The livelihood of the common man has been severely damaged.