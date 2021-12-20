Kishan Reddy: CM KCR trying to incite violence in State

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the latter was carrying out false and poisonous campaign against the Centre.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said that it was not proper for the CM to talk in a way that would lead to violence and clashes. Stating that time has come to show the might of Telangana people, he called upon the youth to show their power against the KCR's family. He also asked them to chase the ruling party leaders, who were misleading farmers.

Alleging that KCR was speaking in a way that would lead to communal riots in Telangana, he claimed that there were no violence-provoking incidents in the BJP-ruled State. "All sections of society were happy in their rule".

The Minister said KCR had kept MIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi on his right and left sides. He made it clear that the party was not in a position to learn moral lessons from KCR. He said it was not proper for the CM to make comments on the restoration of Kashi city. He wondered if BJP should not do yagnas when KCR did the same. The Union Minister alleged that the CM was cheating farmers by threatening them. He claimed that KCR had not taken part in dharnas during separate Telangana agitation and said that the CM was now holding dharnas only to divert attention of the people from the recent by-election defeat in Huzurabad.