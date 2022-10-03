Kishan Reddy dares KCR-led TRS win 2023 polls

Hyderabad: Training guns at the ruling party TRS in the State, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the pink party are confused why KCR decided to plunge into national politics. Addressing the media at BJO State office in Hyderabad, the Union Minister said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is opting for national politics to protect, safeguard and for the sake of AIMIM party. He said that KCR called on AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi before planning to plunge into national politics.

He said that the KCR and family has done nothing for the people and has worked only for Kalvakuntla family members and its alliance AIMIM. Kishan Reddy challenged the TRS supremo to first win in the upcoming State elections in 2023 and later think of national politics.

He said that the Kalvakuntla family members having nightmares of Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department, Central Bureau Investigation. He said even the fans of TRS is not satisfied with the governance of KCR.

He exuded confidence that in 2023 that BJP will come to power by defeating the dictatorial family politics in the State. He said that the KCR has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people and to divert the attention, he started the national politics drama.

He also said that the Kalvakuntla family claims that TRS is the only main opposition for BJP and added that the people will decide to vote the farmhouse governance or the secular governance.

Kishan Reddy informed that in 2018 General Assembly Elections , the TRS lost almost 50% of MP seats that is they lost 8 MP seats out of 17 Parliament Member seats.

He also said that the people will give mandate to Rajagopal Reddy again but this time as BJP leader.

He slammed the TRS party leaders for making baseless allegations against the Centre over power meters near water pumps. He said that the Centre ordered any such thing and will never do. The Centre always tends to supply power supply to the farmers of the State.

He said that the Centre would put metres on the Kalvakuntla family for their corruptions and land grabbing they are involved in.

Responding to the question on the tweets by the TRS leaders and KTR, Kishan Reddy said that the party doesn't care for the baseless and untruthful tweets.

He said that TRS, Kalvakuntla family members had made up their one-point agenda of mudslinging the BJP-led Centre on daily basis. He said that the TRS has become famous for utter lies in the State.

The Union Minister said that the pink party chief KCR is day dreaming at the farmhouse that he had become the prime minister, his daughter Kavitha holding a plum post at the Centre and his son KTR becoming the chief minister of Telangana.

He also said that KCR has become a laughing stock in his party after he announced the decision of foray into national politics.