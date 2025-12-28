Kishan Reddy exhorts citizens to imbibe spirit of ‘Vande Mataram’

Hyderabad: UnionCoal Minister G Kishan Reddy urged the people to imbibe the spirit of ‘Vande Matram’ for rebuilding the country with the same spirit of sacrifice and unity epitomised in the national song that led the masses in India’s freedom struggle.

He addressed a commemorative event on Saturday at Vivek Vardhini College marking the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’, originally penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Speaking on the occasion, the minister described Vande Mataram as more than just two words — it is a symbol of India’s struggle for freedom, the selfless sacrifices of our forefathers, and the pride of the nation. He emphasised that the song served as a battle cry during India’s independence movement, inspiring unity and courage across communities. “From the 1905 Bengal Partition agitation to the 1942 Quit India Movement, the chant of Vande Mataram echoed in every protest,” he said, recalling how freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju uttered the slogan in their final moments. “It was never just a song; it was the spirit of sacrifice,” he added.

Kishan Reddy highlighted that even today, Vande Mataram continues to energize the nation as it moves toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). He urged citizens to draw inspiration from this historic anthem and contribute to nation-building.

The minister also reflected on the Hyderabad Vande Mataram Movement of 1938, when students defied the Nizam’s ban on singing the song. “Those who sang Vande Mataram were expelled from colleges and faced severe punishment, yet they stood firm,” he noted, citing the example of Ramachandra Rao, whose family name became synonymous with the slogan. On attempts to politicise the song, Kishan Reddy clarified that “Vande Mataram is not a party slogan; it is a national anthem of unity and pride.” He paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose efforts ensured the tricolor flew proudly on Indian soil just 13 months after independence.

The Union Minister called upon the youth to embrace the legacy of Vande Mataram and work collectively for India’s progress. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of history; it is a reminder of our duty to rebuild the nation with the same spirit of unity and sacrifice,” he said.