Kishan Reddy installs 18ft Hanuman statue

Nalgonda: Union Minister and BJP State President G Kishan Reddy said that Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple of Hanumannagar of Old city in Nalgonda will become a center for spirituality. Reddy was addressing a gathering after participating in ‘Prana Pratistha’ programme of an 18 ft single stone Hanuman statue in the temple on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the people of Nalgonda town and the surrounding areas fought for many years and went to jail to build this temple. “I honour their struggle today,” he said.

Expressing joy on the occasion, he remarked that it was auspicious that Abhayanjaneya Swamy’s idol was consecrated less than a month after the idol of Lord Rama was installed in Ayodhya.

He expressed his gratitude to Bajrang Dal and Ram devotees along with members of the temple committee who united Hindus for the construction of the temple without fear of police cases.

BJP district president Dr Varshit Reddy, Nukala Narsimhmareddy, Madagoni Srinivas Goud, Veerelli Chandrasekhar, Bandaru Prasad, Venepalli Lakshmana Rao, and members of the temple construction committee participated in the event.