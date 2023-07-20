Kishan Reddy & Raghunandan Rao arrested

Hyderabad: BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Raghunandan Rao were arrested on Thursday. Earlier, Kishan condemned the action of police on BJP leaders. Kishan Reddy sat on the road protesting against the government over the arrests of BJP leaders. Kishan Reddy fumed at the police for trying to stop him from going to Batasingaram.





Addressing the media persons at Shamshabad accompanied by Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, he said the BRS government has made a habit of arresting the opposition who raise voice against its failure. He said the police have kept many BJP leaders under house arrests who wanted to inspect the 2-BHK houses at Batasingharam. He alleged that the KCR has totally ignored the poor and since his tenure of 9 years, no poor was allotted the double bedroom houses. He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has built a beautiful farmhouse but left the poor on the roads.



KCR has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people during the polls.

Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao said that it is unfortunate to witness the arrests of BJP leaders by the police. He said that the BJP soldiers will strive hard for justice to the poor.