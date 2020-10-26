Kishan Reddy rushes to Siddipet

Hyderabad : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited Siddipet late on Monday evening, following the police raids at the residence of Raghunandan Rao, BJP contestant for Dubbaka bypoll, and his relatives in Siddipet.

The Minister called on Raghunandan Rao and his family members and enquired about the raids. Rao briefed to Kishan Reddy about the raids and alleged that the police have unleashed fear in the name of raids. Party leader and former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, General Secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy and others visited the residence of Raghunandan Rao.

Meanwhile, the State BJP has decided to meet the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to lodge a complaint and register a protest against the police highhandedness, and also to brief how the ruling TRS was misusing the police force to create fear among leaders and workers of other parties to scuttle the election campaign for Dubbaka bypoll.

According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called up Kishan Reddy and enquired about the developments.