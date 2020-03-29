Kishan Reddy seeks people's support for govt efforts

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy asked the people to play the role of doctors by extending their support to the efforts of the government by strictly adhering to the social distancing norms.

The Minister, who is overseeing the COVID-19 preventing measures being enforced across the country from the National COVID-19 control room on Saturday, said it is a war of 130 crore people of the country against the deadly virus.

Referring to the lockdown, he said that the support and cooperation extended by the people in response to the appeal made by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi have kept the number of corona positive cases at bay when compared to the developing countries.

The support of people to the lockdown has been working effectively in containing the spread of the virus. "But, people should extend more cooperation to the efforts of the government to register a victory against the spread of the coronavirus," he added.

Kishan Reddy said that so far 16 lakh people have entered into the country through airports and 20 lakh through the land border entry points. Out of this, 778 are corona positive cases.

While 159 cases were registered in Maharashtra, Kerala State has 164 positive corona cases, followed by Telangana with 59 cases, he said.

Kishan Reddy said that the Command Control Room established in the North Block of Delhi has been functioning overseeing the enforcement of preventing measures across the country. "Every ministry is deputing three joint secretary officers working in three shifts and round the clock.

The CCR has been supervising the coordinated efforts between the States and local bodies, the supply of essential commodities, medicines transportation."

Also, following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every Union Minister is asked to talk to one district administration per day for better coordination.

He said four more testing labs are functioning in Telangana, two in Appolo and one Vijaya Diagnostics, one more at ESI Medical Colege, Sanatnagar. Similarly, the Centre is ready to establish as many testing centres as Andhra Pradesh government wants, he added.

However, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy pointed out that people have been walking long distances to reach their native villages in the wake of 21-day lockdown.

He said it has come to the notice of the Centre that people are going from Hyderabad to Rajasthan despite the advisories given to them.

He said since people have observed social distancing for a few days, the cases of coronaviruses did not cross the three digits. "If they extend their cooperation to the efforts to contain the spread of the virus, then, we can prevent entering into the third stage of coronavirus spread."

In the absence of any treatment to the corona affected, the people should take the role of doctors by observing self-restraints and social distancing to defeat the spread of the virus, Kishan Reddy appealed.