Kishan Reddy tears into CM KCR, TRS leaders for criticising PM Modi

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS ministers for mounting criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media here, he said the BJP as a principle fights dynastic parties, such as family-run TRS. He said the family-run parties are bringing deterioration on several fronts and causing corruption.

He said unlike in the TRS, none can become party president twice. Certainly, no family member of the current national president JP Nadda is going to be the next BJP president. "Similarly, 10 or 15 years after Modi, none from his family is going to become PM. But the TRS and Kalvakuntla family can't dare to say that someone other than the family will become the party president or the CM."

Questioning the democratic credentials and respect towards democracy by KCR and his family, Reddy said, the formation of Telangana has become a reality with the struggles of all sections of people. "People have not given a general power of attorney to the Kalvakuntla family", he pointed out.

Reddy dared the CM to face a public debate on funds given by the Centre and the State to panchayats in the past eight years. He asked whether Telangana was progressing without the contribution of the Centre.

"The Centre has sanctioned lakhs of crores for building national highway network, Rs 20,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road, prepared to take up the second phase of MMTs and laying of new railway lines. Provided, if the State government expedites the land acquisition process," he added.

That apart, the Central funding agencies have extended loans to the Kaleswaram Project and power projects in the State. The new fertilizer factory, AIIMS, among others, were the Central sanctions to the State.

However, the State remained non-responsive in the case of construction of Komaram Bheem Ramji Gond tribal museum, science city, Sainik school in the combined Warangal district and others, he charged.