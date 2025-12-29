Kishan Reddy watches 129th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, hails Modi’s outreach to people

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy participated in a special programme at Kachiguda Government Junior College on Sunday to view Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 129th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Addressing the gathering after the session, Kishan Reddy praised the initiative as a historic effort to connect with citizens and share inspiring stories from across the country.

He noted that for the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has been addressing the nation on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, highlighting social, cultural and developmental initiatives and recognising individuals making a difference in remote areas. “Despite his busy schedule, whether abroad, in Parliament, or on official tours, the Prime Minister has never missed a single episode. This consistency is unprecedented in Indian history,” Reddy said.

The minister emphasized that the programme’s simplicity--broadcast through radio--makes it accessible to all. Today’s episode covered spiritual events, health awareness, and extended New Year greetings to citizens.

Kishan Reddy lauded Modi as the first leader to bring dignity to sanitation workers, recalling that his very first initiative as Prime Minister was the Swachh Bharat Mission. “He personally picked up a broom and cleaned alongside workers, inspiring millions to respect those who keep our surroundings clean,” he said.

Reddy pointed out that Modi’s call for dignity of labour transformed attitudes nationwide, with ministers, MPs, officials, NGOs and citizens joining hands to honor sanitation workers. “Those once looked down upon are now respected, thanks to this movement,” he added.

The minister expressed happiness in watching ‘Mann Ki Baat’ alongside sanitation workers, acknowledging their tireless efforts to maintain public hygiene under harsh conditions. “They work day and night, braving heat, cold and rain for our health. Honouring them is a matter of pride,” he said. He also mentioned distributing essential items like bed sheets to sanitation workers in the same division yesterday.

Kishan Reddy stated that such programs strengthen the bond between leaders and citizens, inspire collective responsibility, and reflect the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive development.