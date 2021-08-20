Kishan Reddy's Jan Ashirwad Yatra reaches Suryapet, pays tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu

Union Minister Kishan Reddy's Jan Ashirwad Yatra continues for the second day in Two Telugu states. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Suryapet on Friday where the union minister had breakfast at the home of Merugu Marathamma, who was awarded the National Best Sanitation Worker in Chintala Cheruvu. She was later honoured. In Suryapet, Kishan Reddy laid a wreath at the statue of Galvan war hero Mahavirachakra Colonel Santosh Babu. The second day of the journey began after that. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is to take the central government schemes to the people.



He sought the cooperation of the people to contain the coronavirus. The Union Minister said that the Central Government was providing free vaccines to all across the country and would soon vaccinate children. We are offering free rice till Diwali to support the poor during the corona and will extend it if is necessary.

"The distribution of free rice till Diwali will be extended for a few more days if required and will provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to journalists who have died with Coronavirus," Kishan Reddy said. Special reservations will be made to provide education to the families of coronavirus victims.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that he had visited the Gandhi hospital nine times during the corona time.