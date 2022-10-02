Kishan speaks lies to mislead people, says KTR

Hyderabad: Refuting the claims of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who had alleged that the State government did not utilise the funds under Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP), the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the former was speaking lies to mislead the people of the State.

Rama Rao said that Kishan Reddy tweeted to mislead people by ignoring the expenditure incurred by the State government in the SNDP programme undertaken by the State government for flood control in Hyderabad city. The State government has taken up several flood control measures in Hyderabad city through the SNDP programme at a cost of around Rs 985 crore. Most of the works are already going to be completed in the coming one or two months, he said.

The Minister said that GHMC had paid around Rs 103 crore to the agencies till September 30. Another Rs 150 crore bills were in process of payment. That means Kishan Reddy is misleading the people by not telling the people that about Rs 253 crore worth works have been completed so far. Apart from this, another Rs 200 crore worth of work was in the final stages. "Kishan Reddy hid the fact that the SNDP works are progressing at a fast pace of about Rs 450 crore if all the bills paid, bills in process of payment and ongoing works are added together," said Rao.

The Minister further said that there was no shortage of funds for the SNDP program undertaken by GHMC and payment of bills was also going on fast. It is known that the flood threat has been reduced due to SNDP constructions and strengthening of canals undertaken in some of the most critical areas during the rainy season. Especially Bandlaguda, Nagole, Hayatnagar, Singareni Colony, Ramantapur, Alwal, Kompally, Jedimetla, Madinaguda, Nizampet, Banjara Colony, Saraswati Nagar Mansurabad, Christian Colony in Vanasthalipuram, Kodanda Ram Nagar, P&T Colony, Tapovan Colony, Swarnandhra Colony Yapral, Habib Nagar, Icrisat Colony, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Murki Nala, etc., the flood problems faced every year have been controlled by SNDP programmes, he said.

Rama Rao said, "Kishan Reddy himself represented Amberpet or Secunderabad Parliament constituency, which he is currently representing, he is not aware of the development works that have been done, and stating through Twitter that the above works have not been done is misleading the people."