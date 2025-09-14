Kishan urges doctors to embrace India’s ancient medical wisdom

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged practitioners, researchers, and policymakers to embrace India’s ancient medical wisdom and integrate it with modern science. He was addressing the National Ayurveda Conference–2025, hosted by the Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and its Telangana Chapter here on Saturday. The event brought together leading voices in traditional medicine to discuss the future of Ayurveda in India and abroad.

Reddy congratulated the organisers for their decades-long commitment to preserving and promoting Ayurveda. He praised the Parishad’s efforts in raising awareness and passing on this ancient science to future generations, calling it a commendable service to the nation.

He emphasised that Ayurveda is not merely a system of medicine but a holistic philosophy rooted in the Indian way of life, encompassing wellness, physical balance, and mental harmony. Sharing a personal anecdote, Reddy noted that he relied solely on Ayurvedic remedies until he completed his intermediate education, underscoring his deep faith in its efficacy.

The minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014 for the resurgence of Ayurveda, which had previously been sidelined. He highlighted India’s rich medical heritage, referencing pioneers like Charaka, Sushruta, and Vagbhatta, whose contributions laid the foundation for surgery, toxicology, and diagnostics centuries ago.

He lamented that previous governments had dismissed Ayurveda as outdated, but affirmed that the Modi government is restoring its global relevance.

Reddy pointed to the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH in 2014 as a turning point. Within six months of taking office, Modi began advocating for global recognition of Ayurveda and Yoga, leading to the declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day, now celebrated by 177 countries.

He also highlighted Ayurveda’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing its contribution to boosting immunity through traditional remedies like turmeric and Giloy. He recalled dire global predictions about India’s vulnerability and asserted that Ayurveda played a key role in protecting the nation’s 140 crore citizens.

The minister warned of challenges posed by multinational pharmaceutical companies and global lobbies attempting to suppress Ayurveda and Yoga. He urged practitioners to rise above professional boundaries and treat Ayurveda as a national treasure, calling for collective action to preserve and promote it.

Reddy outlined the central government’s initiatives under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM), including the construction of 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals in Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, with Rs 15 crore allocated per centre. He requested the Telangana government to expedite land acquisition for a similar hospital in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad.

He noted that Telangana hosts 420 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers and 440 dispensaries, including Ayurvedic, Unani, and Homeopathic facilities. Across India, 7.5 lakh registered AYUSH practitioners are contributing to the vision of Arogya Bharat.

Reddy called on intellectuals and Ayurveda practitioners to publish their research in international journals and scientific magazines, and to take responsibility for spreading Ayurveda to remote corners of India and the world. He stressed that building a healthy India must be part of the national resolve to become a developed country by 2047, with AYUSH as a key pillar.

Inspired by the ancient saying “Health is the greatest blessing,” Reddy called for unity and action, urging all stakeholders to work together to elevate Ayurveda as a global force for wellness and healing.