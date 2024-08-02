Know your MLA: A fierce politician who fights for the downtrodden

Nirmal : Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, Nirmal MLA and BJP Legislative Party leader in Telangana State Assembly had won in the 2003 Assembly elections in a triangular fight, defeating his Congress rival and former Endowments Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy with a majority of 50,703 votes.

Born in 1968 with a postgraduate degree in management under his belt, Maheshwar Reddy comes from a family with a political lineage. His grandfather was a freedom fighter and was the first municipal chairman of Nirmal. His father Alleti Padmanabha Reddy had taken forward his father's legacy. He also headed the Nirmal Municipal Council Chairman position. Alleti says that his father worked for the welfare of the downtrodden people.



Known as a fierce fighter, Maheshwar Reddy was an MLA from 2009-14, representing the Nirmal constituency. He worked as the District Congress president of the erstwhile Adilabad district from 2014-2019.

He worked as State Convenor, Praja Chaitanya Yatra 2017-2018 and played a key role in organising more than fifty grand public meetings as a convenor during his tenure. He also held the position of chairman of the AICC Programmes Implementation Committee, Telangana State from June 2021 till he left the party in 2023 and joined the BJP in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda in April 2023.

Maheshwar Reddy was appointed as the BJPLP leader as he is the second senior MLA after Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.

Earlier, a vocal critic of BRS, Maheshwar Reddy trains his guns now against both BRS and Congress, and he is often seen coming up with sensational details about the shabby deals and corruption of the powers that be in the current Congress regime.