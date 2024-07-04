Know Your MLA: A single-minded focus on addressing unemployment

Rangareddy: Kale Yadaiah, a three-time Chevella MLA, has expressed his desire to address the issue of unemployment by promoting industries in his constituency. Reserved for SC, it is predominantly considered a stronghold of the Congress.

Following a loss in 2009 on the Congress ticket, Yadaiah showed no let-up in pursuing his ambition and registered a win in 2014. Subsequently, he crossed over to the BRS and retained the seat in 2018 and 2023 before going back to Congress last week. Notwithstanding the strong anti-incumbency against the BRS government, he managed to retain the Chevella seat in the recent Assembly elections.

Yadaiah secured 76,218 votes and was declared the winner in a close contest against the Congress candidate, who managed to get 75,950 votes, but was defeated by a mere 268 votes. “Industries such as textile and electric battery manufacturing units will come up in Shabad mandal soon and help address the unemployment issue at the local level,” said Yadaiah.

“Another textile industry proposed in Chevella mandal will secure employment for at least 30,000 women directly or indirectly, thereby providing stability to the local revenue.” He said the idea is to identify at least 550 acres in different villages of Chevella mandal to establish an industrial park. Chevella is one of the seven constituencies of the Chevella Lok Sabha segment and has one municipality, Shankerpally.