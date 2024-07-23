Know Your MLA: Rising from humble beginnings

Gadwal: Jupally Krishna Rao was born on August 10, 1955, to Seshagiri Rao and Ratnamma in Peddagada village, Chinnambavi mandal, which is now part of the Vanaparthi district. The couple had seven children, with Krishna being the sixth. Jupally Krishna Rao’s journey began on a modest note; he started his professional life as a bank employee. However, he soon ventured into the construction industry, where he found considerable success.

Early Political Career

Krishna Rao’s political career took off when he joined the Congress party. In the 1999 assembly elections, he contested from the Kollapur constituency and won, marking his entry into the legislative assembly as an MLA for the first time. His dedication and service earned him another victory in the 2004 elections, this time as an independent candidate after the Kollapur seat was allotted to the TRS party as part of an alliance.

Ministerial roles and switch to TRS

The 2009 elections saw Krishna Rao re-elected as the MLA from Kollapur. Under the leadership of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he served as the Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the Rosaiah Cabinet, and later as the Minister of Devadaya in the Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy Cabinet. During the Telangana Movement, his allegiance shifted; he resigned from the Congress party and his ministerial post, joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on October 30, 2011. In the 2012 by-elections, he successfully contested as a TRS candidate and secured his position as an MLA.

Successes and setbacks

In the 2014 Telangana Assembly elections, Krishna Rao, running on a TRS ticket, won again and was appointed the Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development in KCR’s cabinet. However, the 2018 elections were less favorable, as he lost to Congress candidate Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy. The situation worsened when Harshavardhan Reddy joined TRS, leading to Krishna Rao’s discontent. He subsequently participated in a controversial meeting organised by Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in April 2023, which led to his suspension from the TRS on April 10, 2023.

Return to Congress and recent victories

Undeterred, Krishna Rao rejoined the Congress party in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on August 3, 2023. He contested as a Congress candidate from Kollapur in the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections and won, defeating BRS’ Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy by a margin of 29,931 votes. Krishna Rao polled 93,609 votes, while Reddy secured 63,678. Following his victory, he was sworn in as the Excise and Tourism Minister in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet on December 7, 2023.

Current responsibilities

Krishna Rao’s responsibilities have expanded significantly since his return to Congress. He was appointed the in-charge of the Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency on December 18, 2023, and later of Nizamabad district on December 24, 2023, in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, on March 31, Telangana State Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi announced his reassignment to the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Legacy and impact

Jupally Krishna Rao’s political journey is marked by resilience and adaptability. From his humble beginnings as a bank employee to becoming a key minister in the Telangana government, his career reflects a commitment to public service and an ability to navigate the shifting dynamics of political alliances. His recent victories and appointments underscore his enduring influence and dedication to the development of Telangana.