Know Your MLA: Serving people, both as a doctor and political leader

Khammam: That women can achieve anything was proven once again after the victory of Dr Matta Ragamayee as the MLA of Sathupalli. A 55-year- old doctor, Raghamayee had recently joined politics and got successful in her first attempt itself.

Hailing from a political family, Dr Ragamayee had resigned from her government doctor post and set up a clinic in Sathupalli to provide service to people. Her husband Dr Matta Dayanand is a politician who has been serving people in Sathupalli for many years.

Her mother Matta Arogyam served as an MPP of Sathupalli. Earlier, Dr Ragamayee conducted health camps and provided health services to people. But she gave support to her husband in politics. Her husband Matta Dayanand contested from YSRCP in 2014 elections and was defeated by a narrow margin. He later joined Congress.

But the Congress party had given a chance to Dr Matta Ragamayee, so she entered politics on a Congress ticket. She won for the first time in elections and defeated a senior political leader, four-time MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah.

She is continuing her health services apart from her duties as a people’s representative on a daily basis.