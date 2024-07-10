Know Your MLA: With a commitment to serve the people

Bhadrachalam: Dr Tellam Venkat Rao was a practising doctor before he decided to venture into politics. The reason – he wanted to dedicate himself to serving people and had set a goal to transform Bhadrachalam Agency into a developed society.

Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, who won on a BRS ticket in the recent assembly elections, joined Congress as he wanted to be a part of the ruling party and develop Bhadrachalam.

He was born in 1978 in the tribal hamlet of Chinabadirevu in Dummugudem mandal. Dr Rao's journey is characterised by a deep commitment to serving the people. Armed with an educational background in MBBS and MS, Dr Rao initially aligned himself with the YSR Congress Party. His determination to bring about change led him to take the bold step of resigning from his government medical post in 2014, with the dream of becoming a distinguished politician.

His first foray into politics saw him contest on behalf of the Congress party in the Mahabubabad Parliament seat in 2014, but he faced defeat. Undeterred, he continued to pursue his political aspirations, later serving as the State Secretary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In 2018, Dr Rao contested the elections as a BRS candidate but was once again defeated by Congress candidate Podem Veeraiah. He again took up the opportunity by contesting as a candidate from Bhadrachalam assembly segment and won with a good majority. He defeated the sitting Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah. After a few days of winning the election, he joined the Congress party.

The MLA says he joined the Congress party as he wanted to see the all round development of Bhadrachalam.