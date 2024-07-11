Live
Just In
Know Your MLA: Working for welfare of Tribals
Kothagudem: A noted Tribal leader, Koram Kanakaiah has been elected as the MLA of Yellandu once again in the recent elections. Earlier, he served as DCCB director, and was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2014 from the Congress party. Later, he joined BRS party, and was defeated in the 2018 elections. Afterwards, he was elected as ZP chairman of Kothagudem district. Prior to the 2023 elections, he joined Congress party along with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and won with a huge majority.
Kanakaiah is a Tribal leader born in the village of Koyagudem in Tekulapally mandal. He has made his mark and endeared himself to people by providing services in the Agency area. He is also playing a key role in the development of the coal town of Yellandu in the district.