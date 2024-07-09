Know Your MLA: Working towards a corruption-free society

Wanaparthy: Tudi Megha Reddy’s goal in life is to see Wanaparthy as a corruption-free constituency. Ever since he entered politics, he desired for a society free from corruption.

From 1995 to 2014, Tudi Megha Reddy played an indirect role in politics, contributing to the success of leaders in the party. From 2014 to 2019, his brother Prabhakar Reddy's wife, Srilatha Reddy, served as the sarpanch of the joint gram panchayat of Alwal village.

After the formation of the Mangampally gram panchayat, Tudi Megha Reddy has been serving as its sarpanch since 2019. Megha Reddy won the 2019 elections as the MPTC for Chinnamandadi village and subsequently became the MPP for Peddamandadi.

On March 9, 2023, he resigned from the BRS party and announced his candidacy for the Wanaparthy constituency in the Assembly elections. As the Congress candidate, he secured the B-form and contested the elections on November 30. Reddy won with a majority of over 25,000 votes, defeating Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, the Agriculture Minister. He was sworn in as an MLA on December 9 and took up his responsibilities in the Assembly.

Tudi Megha Reddy says he is committed to providing comprehensive education and healthcare for all the people in his constituency. He plans to establish an educational hub, a 1,000-bed hospital, and a 30-bed hospital in Pebbair.

His vision includes significant development of irrigation facilities, thereby making the municipalities of Pebbair and Wanaparthy the best in the State. Additionally, he aims to ensure that the government schemes reach the needy first by setting up committees in every village to oversee public welfare and address issues promptly, driving the constituency’s development.