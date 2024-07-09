  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Know Your MLA: Working towards a corruption-free society

Know Your MLA: Working towards a corruption-free society
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy: Tudi Megha Reddy’s goal in life is to see Wanaparthy as a corruption-free constituency. Ever since he entered politics, he desired for a...

Wanaparthy: Tudi Megha Reddy’s goal in life is to see Wanaparthy as a corruption-free constituency. Ever since he entered politics, he desired for a society free from corruption.

From 1995 to 2014, Tudi Megha Reddy played an indirect role in politics, contributing to the success of leaders in the party. From 2014 to 2019, his brother Prabhakar Reddy's wife, Srilatha Reddy, served as the sarpanch of the joint gram panchayat of Alwal village.

After the formation of the Mangampally gram panchayat, Tudi Megha Reddy has been serving as its sarpanch since 2019. Megha Reddy won the 2019 elections as the MPTC for Chinnamandadi village and subsequently became the MPP for Peddamandadi.

On March 9, 2023, he resigned from the BRS party and announced his candidacy for the Wanaparthy constituency in the Assembly elections. As the Congress candidate, he secured the B-form and contested the elections on November 30. Reddy won with a majority of over 25,000 votes, defeating Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, the Agriculture Minister. He was sworn in as an MLA on December 9 and took up his responsibilities in the Assembly.

Tudi Megha Reddy says he is committed to providing comprehensive education and healthcare for all the people in his constituency. He plans to establish an educational hub, a 1,000-bed hospital, and a 30-bed hospital in Pebbair.

His vision includes significant development of irrigation facilities, thereby making the municipalities of Pebbair and Wanaparthy the best in the State. Additionally, he aims to ensure that the government schemes reach the needy first by setting up committees in every village to oversee public welfare and address issues promptly, driving the constituency’s development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X