KNRUHS releases NEET ranks of TS candidates for UG admissions

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Saturday released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) ranks of candidates from the State for admissions into UG courses.

The list was prepared on the basis of the registration done by the candidates from Telangana State at the time of applying for NEET examination. University officials clarified that the ranks list is meant for informational purposes, whereas the merit list will be released as soon as they apply to the university. The University priorly issues a notification for the registrations of admissions into UG courses. Counselling would be conducted by examining the credentials based on the applications of the candidates and releasing the University Provisional Merit List.

It is known that national-level NEET rankings had been released two weeks ago. The Director-General of Health Services provided the details of State-wise rank holders.

The top ten merit candidates from Telangana includes - Mrunal Kutteri (tops the list and a national topper), Khandavalli Shashank, Kasa Lahari, Emani Srinija, Dasika Sri Niharika, Pasupunuri Sharanya, Bollineni Viswas Rao, Kannekanti Lasya Chowdary, Gajjaja Samihana Reddy, and Gandla Pramod Kumar. The cut-off score in the open category is 138, in BC/SC/ST category 108 and for PWD category 122 marks.