Kodad: N Uttam Kumar Reddy aims to win poll with big margin

Kodad/Huzurnagar : Senior Congress leader and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that he will take sanyas from politics if he could not win the election with a majority of 50,000 in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Significantly, Uttam had won the Huzurnagar Assembly election in 2018 but had to resign following his election as MP. His wife, Padmavati, however, had lost the Kodad Assembly seat.

Speaking at the election preparatory meeting of the Congress party workers of Kodada and Huzur Nagar constituencies on Friday, he exhorted them

to work hard to strengthen the party organisationally as the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections will be notified in September and polling will be held in November.

He asked them to make a committee with ten people in each booth in two constituencies. All the village, mandal committees and subsidiary committees should be completed.

The representatives of the Congress party local organisations also expressed desire to take responsibility at the rate of 100 voters. Also, it was suggested that party BLAs should be appointed officially for each booth and details of agents should be submitted.

Social media teams should be appointed immediately and the party’s campaign should be taken to the people from time to time, it was suggested at the meeting. Alleging that the BRS leaders are involved in corruption, Uttam said the leaders of the ruling party are indulging in taking commissions in sand, land, wines and mines business. Finally, tax is being collected on soil as well, said.

The Congress MP said that the Police department, which has done great work in united Andhra Pradesh, is now unilaterally working in favor of the ruling party in Kodada and Huzur Nagar.

He said that the Congress flag flying in Kodada and Huzur Nagar for many years is a reflection of the blood and sweat of the Congress workers. He strongly condemns some evil spirits spreading false propaganda against him and Padmavati on social media platforms.

Padmavati said that the love shown by the Congress workers and people in Kodada and Huzur Nagar constituencies will not be forgotten for the rest of their lives.

She said that she considers people and party workers of both the constituencies as their children. They have dedicated their lives to their service. The ranks of the Congress party want to work hard for their victory in the next elections. She asked them to intensify the campaign with the formation of party committees as well as the formation of social media WhatsApp groups.

TPCC vice-president Niranjan, general secretary Bhanu Prakash Reddy, DCC president Cheviti Venkanna, Women Congress leader Anuradha, Congress leaders of two constituencies, public representatives and activists participated in the programme.