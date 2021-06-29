Top
Kodad, Nalgonda district police win awards for outstanding performance

Kodad town CI Narsimha Rao receiving State second award under police station management category from DGP Mahender Reddy at a programme at DGP office on Tuesday
The Kodad town police bagged second prize under the category of management of police stations

Suryapet / Kodad: The Kodad town police bagged second prize under the category of management of police stations. The award was given to the station as the staff collectively and individually show their outstanding performance in providing friendly policing to the people.

Kodada town CI received the award on behalf of the police station staff from State DGP Mahender Reddy at a programme at DGP office.

District Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran congratulated Kodada town PS staff for their good work and achievement. He advised other police stations in the district to derive inspiration from Kodad police station to render valuable services to the people and to enhance the image of the police department.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda Two Town SI Narsimhulu, Kangal SI Satish Reddy and Haliya SI Shiv Kumar got awards under investigation officers' category.

Nalgonda Two Town SI Narsimhulu in vertical section; Devarakonda SI Shinaiah in vertical category; Nalgonda rural constable Boppani Suman; Haliya constable Mudavath Srinivas; Nalgonda Two Town constable Durgaraju got awards in court duty category.

Vijayapuri Town constable V Kiran got award in station writers' category, whereas Nalgonda rural woman constable V Renuka got award in tech team category.

