Kodad (Suryapet): Police seize liquor worth 1.5 lakh

Kodad (Suryapet): Rural police of Kodad seized liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh that was being transported to Andhra Pradesh during vehicle checking at Ramapuram crossroads of Kodad mandal on the State border on Wednesday.

According to sources, two persons of Machilipatnam of Andhra Pradesh State were transporting liquor from Suryapet to Machilipatnam illegally to earn more money by selling them in their local areas as the liquor rates in their State are more than that in Telangana.

Over a tipoff, the police stopped the car and seized liquor and car in which the accused were travelling. Police did not disclose the names of the arrested and the shop from which they had purchased liquor. They told the media that investigation is going on.