Komariah the Philanthropist

As an Philanthropist, the BJP leader Komaraiah launched the distribution of kits to new-born babies in Malkajgiri Parliament constituency recently. The initiative by the BJP leader drew a lot of appreciation from everyone.

Each baby gift kit consisted of baby powder, lotion, massage oil, soap, shampoo and cream, among other essentials were distributed to mothers, who delivered babies at Malkajgiri Area Hospital. These kits were distributed as part of an initiative taken up by Pallavi Foundation , run by Komaraiah. Doctors and the mothers appreciated Komaraiah for his kind gesture to supply essentials to new-born babies in the hospitals.

The distribution of kits also reflected the BJP’s commitment to help the poor people and the party would continue to work in tandem with healthcare professionals and local institutions to address the needs of the community effectively. Komaraiah emphasized the need for a collaborative effort between the leaders and medical professionals to enhance healthcare services and support the poor people.

The Central government, he said was giving top priority to the health sector in the country, Komaraiah said, recalling how the centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi effectively handled Covid-19 situation and subsequently administered Covid vaccine to everyone in India. In fact India had exported vaccine to many countries in the World. It is the country’s luck to have such a leader, he said.

