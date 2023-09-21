Komatireddy and Madhuyashki Goud inducted in screening committee of Congress

Hyderabad: The political strategy has been intensified in Congress with aim to come to power in Telangana. The Congress Screening Committee met in Delhi to finalize the candidates. Screening committee meeting will be held once again on Thursday. In this background, interesting developments have taken place in the Telangana Congress.



The Congress leadership has decided to appoint two more senior leaders to the Congress Election Screening Committee. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge took the decision to induct MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and chairman of the campaign committee Madhuyashki Goud. Presently, MP Muralidharan is the Chairman of Congress Election Screening Committee.

The members are Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, Baba Siddiqui, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

This means that more screening will be done for the selection of candidates. Candidates will be finalized with everyone's decision. 1016 Congress leaders have applied to contest in 119 constituencies in Telangana. It is known that a list of 300 candidates has been prepared from that. Out of these, 119 people have to be selected.

The screening committee will filter the candidates from that list and give the final copy to the Central Election Committee. AICC will release the list of candidates after getting approval from the Central Election Committee.

However, it seems that the Congress leadership has suggested to the leaders that they will see to it that some kind of justice is done to all those who are struggling for it, while giving importance to the chances of winning in the selection of candidates, they will also add social equations.

The Central Election Committee of the party will give final approval to the candidates filtered by the screening committee. The party leaders claim that they will mainly consider the chances of winning in the selection of candidates.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that if this is the case, the bus yatra will be taken up soon. However, former MP Madhuyashki Goud clarified that tickets cannot be given to all who are willing to contest. He said that those who do not get tickets will be given priority in party positions. When the Congress forms government in State, they will be given suitable positions and respected.