Komatireddy challenges KTR to contest from Sircilla

Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday challenged the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, to resign from Sircilla, and he would contest and win the seat of the pink party leader.

He said that he would resign from Nalgonda, and KTR should resign from Sircilla. “I will contest in Sircilla and win. Now the car shed should also be closed. Will KCR give a statement that he will close his party if KTR loses?” questioned Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, adding that he would quit politics if he lost the election in Sircilla.

Venkat Reddy said that the BRS working president had no knowledge of technical issues. "KTR is a lesser figure, not on my level. Despite having lakhs of crores, he lacks character. I have character but no money," stated Venkat Reddy. He said that KTR has won in Sircilla with just 30,000 votes, spending over Rs 200 crore. “I would have resigned with such a mandate,” said Reddy.