Komatireddy extends wishes to YS Sharmila on party launch in Telangana

Komatireddy Venkatreddy on Thursday extended wishes to YS Sharmila on her new party launch in Telangana state on the occasion of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary.



Venkatreddy interacted with the followers of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy near JRC convention centre and recalled his invite to attend the party launch event. He lauded the services of the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Later, he went to the Bhongir where he offered garland to the YSR statue.



On the other hand, arrangements have been made for the launch of the new regional party in Telangana, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in Hyderabad. The party launch will be a low-key affair due to the pandemic, according to the sources.



YS Sharmila will also unveil the party flag and theme after the party launch.