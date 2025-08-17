Komatireddy keeps officials on their toes amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: In view of the incessant rains and flood situation across Telangana, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has directed officials of the department to remain on high alert and ensure public safety.

Reviewing the situation with senior officials on Saturday, the Minister said that flood damage has been reported at 454 locations, including 629 km of roads under the R&B network. So far, 22 stretches have been washed away, of which four have already been temporarily restored to facilitate traffic. Venkat Reddy directed officials of the department to remain on high alert and ensure public safety.

Out of 108 critical locations where connectivity was disrupted, 71 have been cleared on a war-footing, while works are underway at the remaining points.

The Minister instructed engineers to conduct field inspections at culverts, causeways, and bridges and take all necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life. He asked officials to coordinate with the Police, Irrigation, Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Electricity departments to tackle the situation effectively. “Temporary restoration must be carried out immediately wherever roads and culverts have been cut off, so that public transport is not affected,” he said. Proposals for permanent reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges have also been sought. The Minister made it clear that all senior officials should remain at district headquarters and provide him with real-time updates on the ground situation. He warned that no official should go on leave for the next two days, stressing that while property loss can be restored, loss of life is irreversible.

Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj informed that 24/7 control rooms have been set up in all district circles and linked with the State R&B control centre for continuous monitoring. Chief Engineer Mohan Naik briefed the Minister that all 37 divisions are on alert and field engineers are being monitored through video conferences.