Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy denies rumours on party switching, says he is with BJP

BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy responded to the campaigns that are coming over party switching. "Since last six months I have been doing my work and some people are angry and are spreading bad propaganda against me" Rajagopal Reddy said and denied the reports that he would join the Congress party after the by-elections.

He said that everyone knows that Munugode by election was his moral victory and flagged that KCR won the by-election with corrupt money. He said that he fought for separateTelangana movement and opined that he will fight for the people to end the family rule in the state as well.

The people of Telangana said that the BJP won the Dubbaka and Hyderabad mayoral elections with a clear majority and said that the only way to defeat the BRS is with the BJP at the centre. He made it clear that he don't need to change parties for money.