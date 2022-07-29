Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy meets with his followers

Munugodu: Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that the whole country is looking towards Munugodu. "The decision that I take in the coming days is going to be the beginning of the end of KCR's rule in the State," he asserted.

Rajagopal Reddy held a special meeting with local people's representatives, party village presidents and main leaders in Choutuppal municipality and mandal at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. As many as 250 leaders belonging to Choutuppal town and mandal attended the meeting.

Those who took part in the meeting said in-depth discussions took place on the MLA's resignation, his switchover to BJP and the bypoll scenario as a result.

Reddy informed the leaders that during his meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the latter directed him to put all relations (Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy) aside to pull down KCR from the CM chair. He urged the Congress leaders to extend same cooperation that they gave him earlier after he joined the BJP. He related how the Congress party neglected him in all aspects.

He contended that his victory in the bypolls would teach a befitting lesson to CM KCR. He made it clear to them that the development of Munugodu would take place only with the by-election. He assured the activists that he would not contest as an MP and that he would contest as the MLA candidate from Munugodu in the next general elections, too. He said he would not force anyone to side with him and only those who strongly believed in his leadership can join hands with him.