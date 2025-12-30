Abhishek Banerjee welcomes ECI's decision to conduct SIR hearings at residences of select categories of voters

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday welcomed the Election Commission of India’s decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings at the residences of select categories of voters.

Using his X handle, Banerjee said his party had been relentlessly raising the issue before the poll panel and that the decision had finally yielded the desired result.

“Trinamool has consistently worked to address public concerns in a constructive manner. Our delegation raised this issue today before the CEO, West Bengal, and we are glad that steps were taken subsequently to provide relief,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader further urged the Election Commission to consider extending the same facility to senior citizens above the age of 60 who are suffering from comorbidities or medical conditions.

“We respectfully request the @ECISVEEP to consider the cases of senior citizens on compassionate grounds, particularly those above 60 years of age who are living with medical conditions or comorbidities. We hope such individuals may be spared from being called for hearings, so as to avoid any undue hardship. HUMANITY must always remain our guiding principle,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee’s reaction came after the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, announced the names of select categories of voters in whose cases hearings on claims and objections would be conducted at their residences.

For these categories of voters, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will visit the doorsteps of the voters concerned and conduct the hearings there.

However, at the same time, the Commission turned down the Trinamool Congress’ plea to allow booth-level agents (BLAs) to be present during the hearing sessions. It clarified that, apart from the voters summoned for hearings, only Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Commission-appointed micro-observers would be permitted to remain present during the proceedings.