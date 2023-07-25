  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Komatireddy sabotaging Cong’s interests: DCC chief

Congress leaders at the party meeting held in Bhongir on Monday
x

Congress leaders at the party meeting held in Bhongir on Monday

Highlights

  • Blames the MP for turmoil in Bhongi district party unit
  • Parallel programmes conducted by MP’s faction hurt the sentiments of party workers, says Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy says

Bhongir: In what seems to be an ongoing power struggle within the district Congress party, a heated political battle is unfolding. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri DCC president Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy has come forward accusing MP Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy of being the root cause of the turmoil. A significant meeting of Congress party workers was convened in Bhongiri recently, where Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy took the opportunity to express his concerns.

Emphasizing his dedication to the party, he asserted that he is determined to safeguard the interests of Congress cadre as a responsible party member. The crux of the issue lies in the alleged interference of MP Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy’s group, which is causing disruptions and creating difficulties for those supporting Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy. Parallel programmes conducted by Komatireddy’s faction have reportedly hurt the sentiments of party workers, leaving them in distress. During the meeting, Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy made it clear that he aims to gather the opinions of party workers regarding Komati Reddy’s group politics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad