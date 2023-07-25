Live
Komatireddy sabotaging Cong’s interests: DCC chief
- Blames the MP for turmoil in Bhongi district party unit
- Parallel programmes conducted by MP’s faction hurt the sentiments of party workers, says Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy says
Bhongir: In what seems to be an ongoing power struggle within the district Congress party, a heated political battle is unfolding. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri DCC president Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy has come forward accusing MP Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy of being the root cause of the turmoil. A significant meeting of Congress party workers was convened in Bhongiri recently, where Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy took the opportunity to express his concerns.
Emphasizing his dedication to the party, he asserted that he is determined to safeguard the interests of Congress cadre as a responsible party member. The crux of the issue lies in the alleged interference of MP Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy’s group, which is causing disruptions and creating difficulties for those supporting Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy. Parallel programmes conducted by Komatireddy’s faction have reportedly hurt the sentiments of party workers, leaving them in distress. During the meeting, Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy made it clear that he aims to gather the opinions of party workers regarding Komati Reddy’s group politics.