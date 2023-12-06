  • Menu
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extend greetings to Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Wishes are pouring in for Revanth Reddy who is going to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister on Thursday. Leaders across parties are congratulating. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, a senior leader of the Congress Party, who strongly opposed Revanth when he was handed over the responsibilities of the TPCC President, has also been included in this list.

Taking on his X platform (formerly Twitter), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said, "Congratulations to brother Revanth Reddy who has been selected as CLP leader and Chief Minister of Telangana. Thank you to the people who supported the Congress party to overthrow the rule of the Kalvakuntla family and form a democratic government in Telangana."

Earlier, he shared a photo of both of them on the same stage. BJP Telangana president Kishan Reddy also wished Revanth Reddy on 'X' stage.

