Komatireddy Venkat Reddy makes sensational comments, predicts hung assembly in Telangana

Bhuvanagiri MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made sensational comments on alliances in Telangana. He opined that CM KCR must collaborate with Congress saying that none of the secular parties BRS and Congress will get 60 seats. Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy has made it clear that he will do a padayatra and bike yatra from March 1.



He said that Congress is falling into a groove and will win between 40 to 50 seats. However, he said that unless a miracle happens, Congress will not get majority.



As KCR showered praises on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the recent assembly budget meetings, speculations about the BRS-Congress alliance in the state are once again rife. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, who responded to this news at the padayatra, said that KCR is trying to unite with the Congress, but clarified there is no chance of collaborating with BRS.

Meanwhile, Congress responded to Komati Reddy's comments. All the senior leaders of the Congress strongly criticized Komatireddy's comments. Many Congress leaders say that such comments will hurt the sentiments of the workers during the election. On the other hand, the video of Komati Reddy's comments seems to have been examined by the state affairs in-charge Mani Rao Thackeray.

To this extent, Thackeray has inquired about Komati Reddy's comments. In this order, it seems that he will meet Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy tomorrow morning. On the other hand, another leader said that 'Komati Reddy's comments' will cause immense damage.

