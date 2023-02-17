Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Reddy faces BRS ire at temple event

Shaligouraram( Nalgonda ): Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who participated in the Bodrai installation ceremony held on Thursday in Itikulapahad village of Shaligouraram mandal of Nalgonda district, faced ire of the BRS party workers for his criticism of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

After the puja, MP Komatireddy said that he would talk to the high officials of the Panchayat Raj about the condition of roads in the village and will support the development of the same.

He said KCR, who built Pragati Bhavan with thousands of crores, does not have funds to develop the roads in the villages. The leaders and activists of the BRS party strongly objected to his remarks.

BRS workers questioned the MP why he was making political comments at an spiritual programme. With this, one of the leaders of BRS tried to throw the chair on the MP but missed, as another leader pulled the chair back.

As the temple premises was already crowded with Congress and BRS leaders and activists, a scuffle broke out as they got into scuffle.

Observing the situation, when MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy was trying to escape from the scene in his car, one of the BRS activists threw sandals at him. But the sandals hit a Congress party worker instead of the MP. This aggravated the situation.

At that time only two policemen were present there and it became difficult to bring the situation under control.

Even after the departure of MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, heated arguments took place between the workers and supporters of the two parties in the village for more than two hours.